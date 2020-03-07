SHELBYVILLE -- Roger Dale Rentfro, 74, of Bells, TN, formerly of Shelbyville, IL, went to his Heavenly home at 5:40 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 in his residence.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Hubbartt Cemetery, near Beecher City, IL with Rev. Randy Miller officiating and military rites by the Shelby County Honor Guard. Visitation will be from noon-2:00 p.m. Sunday in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Hospital, Memphis, TN.
Roger was born on February 19, 1946 in Shelbyville, IL, the son of George W. and Carrie A. Turner Rentfro. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Roger was a driver for Yellow Freight, working from Effingham, IL, Memphis, TN, Cleveland, OH, Paris, TN and Jackson, TN. He married Carol L. Walker on August 26, 1965.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; daughters, Monica K. Dillon of Bells, TN and Casey T. Tipton (Jonathan Tipton) of Walls, MS; brothers, Perry D. Rentfro (Linda Rentfro) of Mode, IL and Kevin R. Rentfro of St. Charles, MO; sisters, Bernadine F. Stoneburner of Cowden, IL and Karen K. Park of Dallas, GA; and seven grandchildren, Lilly Sparks, Eithan Tipton, Kendall Tipton, Tristan Dillon, Rylee Tipton, Harrison Tipton and Connor Tipton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Stanley W. Rentfro in 2012; and brother, Donald W. Rentfro in infancy.
