SPRINGFIELD — Roger Don Gahwiler, 83 of Springfield, passed away at 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Taylorville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Taylorville.

He was born on January 16, 1938, in Fairbury, IL, the son of Julius and Bernice (Dexter) Gahwiler. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. Roger worked as an electrician for many years and operated his own company in the Decatur area, Gahwiler Electric. He also lived in Florida for several years, and his time spent there, always was special to him. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially when hunting and fishing. More than anything he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his children: Rana May (Todd) of Springfield, Bret Gahwiler (Jennifer) of Bethany, and Tara Behrens of Deerfield, FL; grandchildren: Kristopher Fandel, Grace May, Levi Gahwiler, and Skyler Gahwiler; brother, Jim Gahwiler (Eulah) of Decatur; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Gahwiler of Sherman. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Rosemary Toland, Bob Gahwiler, John Gahwiler, Gene Gahwiler, and Richard Gahwiler.

Roger will be cremated, and a veteran's graveside memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. McClure Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories of Roger, or condolences to his family, may be shared online at www.mcclurefuneralhome.com.