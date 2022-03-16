Roger E. Briggs

Roger was a U.S. Marine veteran and a farmer since 1948. Roger was well known for his adoption of progressive farming techniques, mechanical aptitude, and ability to learn and teach others. In addition to expanding the family farm business, he enjoyed nurturing trees and attending auctions. Roger was a member of the Cisco United Methodist Church and his civic duties included being Past Commander of the Craig Reed American Legion Post #1181 in Cisco, a Trustee of the Cisco Fire Department, and a member of the Argenta A.F. & A. M. Lodge #871. Roger was also the Past President of the Cisco Cooperative Grain Elevator and served on several drainage districts as well as the Argenta-Oreana Civic Club and the Argenta-Oreana School Board.