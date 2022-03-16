Oct. 7, 1930 - March 14, 2022
ARGENTA — Roger E. Briggs 91 of Argenta, IL, passed away 10:32 PM March 14, 2022, at Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth, IL.
Graveside Services will be 12:00 Noon, Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Croninger Cemetery, Cisco, IL, with Pastor Tim Delaney officiating and with Military Honors. Visitation will be 9:00 - 11:00 AM, Saturday at Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, IL.
Memorials may be directed to the Cisco United Methodist Church or the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.
Roger was born October 7, 1930, in Weldon, IL, the son of George Dewey and Lotus (Martin) Briggs. He married Alice Gertrude Massey on October 9, 1952, in Argenta, IL.
Survivors include his wife, Alice Briggs, Argenta, IL; children: Annette (John) Heller, East Peoria, IL, Randall (Katy) Briggs, Monticello, IL, Greg (Vicki) Briggs, Cisco, IL, and Scott (Tricia) Briggs, Atlanta, GA; 15 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; and sister, Miriam (Stanley) Seevers, Argenta, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and three sisters: Georgia Mills, Betty Abbott, and Audra Gowler.
Roger was a U.S. Marine veteran and a farmer since 1948. Roger was well known for his adoption of progressive farming techniques, mechanical aptitude, and ability to learn and teach others. In addition to expanding the family farm business, he enjoyed nurturing trees and attending auctions. Roger was a member of the Cisco United Methodist Church and his civic duties included being Past Commander of the Craig Reed American Legion Post #1181 in Cisco, a Trustee of the Cisco Fire Department, and a member of the Argenta A.F. & A. M. Lodge #871. Roger was also the Past President of the Cisco Cooperative Grain Elevator and served on several drainage districts as well as the Argenta-Oreana Civic Club and the Argenta-Oreana School Board.
