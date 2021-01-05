Roger E. Rosenkranz

Roger married Ollie Catherine Metcalf on June 15, 1957 in East St. Louis, IL. Roger endured a successful and fulfilling career in the furniture business for more than 50 years. He started his career doing window displays at Biederman Furniture Co. in St. Louis, MO and quickly became a highly-respected interior designer. He then became the merchandise manager for Sokol Furniture Co. in Birmingham, Alabama followed by manager at Leath Furniture Co. in Decatur. His dream of owning his own business became a reality in 1982 when he purchased Cohn Furniture Inc. from Mr. Gershom Cohn himself. Over the next 25 years, he shared his passion across the city through Furniture Factory, Cohn Furniture, Chair Works, and the Modern Loft. During this time, he had many dedicated employees who were like family to him, especially Lee Ballinger. He also enjoyed the company of his children and several grandchildren as he introduced them to the furniture industry, before handing the reins to his son, Rock, in 2007.