DECATUR - Roger E. Rosenkranz, 85, of Decatur, IL passed away, January 1, 2021 at his residence with his loving family by his side. Roger was born January 18, 1935 in East St. Louis, IL, the son of Elmo and Mary (Goin) Rosenkranz.
Roger graduated from East Saint Louis High School. He served his country in the United States Army.
Roger married Ollie Catherine Metcalf on June 15, 1957 in East St. Louis, IL. Roger endured a successful and fulfilling career in the furniture business for more than 50 years. He started his career doing window displays at Biederman Furniture Co. in St. Louis, MO and quickly became a highly-respected interior designer. He then became the merchandise manager for Sokol Furniture Co. in Birmingham, Alabama followed by manager at Leath Furniture Co. in Decatur. His dream of owning his own business became a reality in 1982 when he purchased Cohn Furniture Inc. from Mr. Gershom Cohn himself. Over the next 25 years, he shared his passion across the city through Furniture Factory, Cohn Furniture, Chair Works, and the Modern Loft. During this time, he had many dedicated employees who were like family to him, especially Lee Ballinger. He also enjoyed the company of his children and several grandchildren as he introduced them to the furniture industry, before handing the reins to his son, Rock, in 2007.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church. Roger was also a member of the Noon Kiwanis Club, served with the Decatur Human Relations Committee, was a past president of the Macon County Historical Society, VP of Decatur Chamber of Commerce, Board of Directors of Downtown Decatur Council, and served on Landmark Mall Committee. He worked with the Millikin University Design for Leadership Campaign and Boy Scout Development Camp. Roger greatly admired President Lincoln and commissioned the Abraham Lincoln statue in the Macon County Historical Museum. He spent many years organizing the annual Yesteryear Fair and spent countless hours working the various booths along with his wife, their children and grandchildren, and his wife's extended family. His philanthropy and volunteer efforts extended to the Lincoln Theatre and Florence White Bookshop.
He enjoyed traveling with his wife and numerous trips to Disney World with his grandchildren. As an animated storyteller, he could entertain friends and strangers alike with stories of his life experiences. Roger also loved music, Lake Decatur, and the St. Louis Cardinals.
Surviving is his wife, Ollie; children: Robin Grubbs (Stuart) of Decatur, IL, Rock Rosenkranz (Pam) of Decatur, IL, Lisa Walker (David) of Alpharetta, GA; grandchildren: Amanda (Russ) Wilson, Brandon (Meredith) Walker, Travis (Anne) Rosenkranz, Trisha (Andy) Roberts, Trent Rosenkranz, Allison (Young Hu) Grubbs, Ashley (Matt) Woods, Rachel Walker, Amber Grubbs; great-grandchildren: Jacob, Mary Kate, Madeline, Everett, Malia, Joshua, Meredith and Crew; and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings: Dorothy, Thelma, Therza, Alice, Betty, Fred, and Ron.
Private family funeral services will be held at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Entombment will be at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials: Alzheimer's Association.
Condolences may be left to Roger's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com. Services will be streamed at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#44510.
