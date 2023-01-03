July 22, 1953 - Dec. 17, 2022
DECATUR — Roger Edward Braun, 69, of Decatur, IL, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022.
A private family graveside service was held at Price Cemetery in Oconee, IL. Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel assisted the family with services.
Roger was born on July 22, 1953, in Decatur, IL, the son of William and Elizabeth Braun. He graduated from St. Patrick School in Decatur, IL, Campion Jesuit High School in Prairie du Chien, WI, and the University of Illinois in Champaign, IL. His post-graduate work was done at the University of Tilburg and the Hague in the Netherlands. He was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity while at the University of Illinois. Roger loved tennis and travel and cherished his family and friends. He worked for Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance in Ohio and Vista in Iowa.
Roger is survived by his brother, Thomas and wife Maria of Oswego, IL; sister, Maura Braun of Chicago, IL; special nieces and nephew: Eden, Lauren and Nolan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and his brothers: Brian and Christopher.
Roger was an exceptional and loving son, brother, uncle and a friend to many.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
