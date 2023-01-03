Roger Edward Braun

Roger was born on July 22, 1953, in Decatur, IL, the son of William and Elizabeth Braun. He graduated from St. Patrick School in Decatur, IL, Campion Jesuit High School in Prairie du Chien, WI, and the University of Illinois in Champaign, IL. His post-graduate work was done at the University of Tilburg and the Hague in the Netherlands. He was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity while at the University of Illinois. Roger loved tennis and travel and cherished his family and friends. He worked for Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance in Ohio and Vista in Iowa.