Feb. 15, 1939 - Nov. 26, 2022

SPRINGFIELD — Roger Edward Day, passed away peacefully November 26, 2022, at Lewis Memorial Christian Village, in Springfield, IL.

Roger was born February 15, 1939, in Decatur, IL, the son of Alva Ernest Day and Mary Ellen (Gadbury) Day. He graduated from Decatur High School in 1957, attended Millikin University and Indiana University, and was employed by the State of Illinois.

Roger married Gwendolyn (McDonald) Judge in August of 1972, and they resided in Springfield.

Roger was always interested in music and art. In later years he built harps and got pleasure in playing his harp for the St. John's Hospice Unit.

Roger is survived by his sister, Virginia Kickle; step-daughter, Sonja Gragg; step-son, Robert Judge (wife, Marla); grandson, Avery Gragg; nieces: Stephanie (Bill) Brown and Suzanne (Jeff) Kobayashi; several other nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Roger was preceded death by his wife, Gwendolyn; parents; and step-father, Joe Sibbitt; brother-in-law, Hunter Kickle; and niece, Andrea Miller.

Cremation services are being accorded and no services are being held at this time.