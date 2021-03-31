FOUNTAIN VALLEY, California - Roger H. Baum passed from his earthly life to glory on March 15, 2021, in Fountain Valley, CA. He was born on March 18, 1936, in Decatur, IL, the son of Gerald H and Hylma L (Hunt) Baum.

Roger resided in Decatur until graduating from high school, then enlisted in the Air Force and was assigned to an intelligence unit, serving in Europe for four years. Honorably discharged, he returned to Decatur and attended Millikin for two years, then moved to Southern California, where he resided the remainder of his life. At some point in his life, Roger was recruited by the Department of Defense to serve in a capacity that, to this day, remains unclear. It is also unclear when he retired from the DOD, as Roger never spoke of his service.

Roger, a natural salesman, personable and outgoing, accepted a fulltime job with Barry Avenue Plating Company in Los Angeles, CA. He worked there for many years until he retired, though he remained with the company on a part time basis for several more years.