FOUNTAIN VALLEY, California - Roger H. Baum passed from his earthly life to glory on March 15, 2021, in Fountain Valley, CA. He was born on March 18, 1936, in Decatur, IL, the son of Gerald H and Hylma L (Hunt) Baum.
Roger resided in Decatur until graduating from high school, then enlisted in the Air Force and was assigned to an intelligence unit, serving in Europe for four years. Honorably discharged, he returned to Decatur and attended Millikin for two years, then moved to Southern California, where he resided the remainder of his life. At some point in his life, Roger was recruited by the Department of Defense to serve in a capacity that, to this day, remains unclear. It is also unclear when he retired from the DOD, as Roger never spoke of his service.
Roger, a natural salesman, personable and outgoing, accepted a fulltime job with Barry Avenue Plating Company in Los Angeles, CA. He worked there for many years until he retired, though he remained with the company on a part time basis for several more years.
Roger married the love of his life, Carol Anne Hettig, in January, 1990. A match made in heaven, they spent the next 18 years enjoying life together, traveling extensively, treasuring time with family and friends. Carol Anne, then, passed on March 19, 2008. Roger was a lifelong learner and an avid reader, especially military history. He was active in his community with The Century Club, was a founding member of the Long Beach Grand Prix Association, and active in the Los Alamitos Chamber of Commerce, and various veteran's groups.
Roger was predeceased by his parents, and siblings Betty Schuman, Mary Meisfeld, Jerry, Jack, and Robert Baum. He has one surviving brother, Samuel (Ruth), of Decatur, IL. Also surviving are stepchildren Jay Frame, Scott Kelleher, William Kelleher and Tamara Barto, as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their spouses. Roger dearly loved his family and his country and looked forward to going home.
A graveside service with Military Rites will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, April 26, 2021 at Boiling Springs Cemetery. Roger had dementia and then advanced Alzheimer's for nearly 10 years. If you wish to honor Roger's life, please consider a gift to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
