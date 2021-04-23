FOUNTAIN VALLEY, California - Roger H. Baum passed from his earthly life to glory on March 15, 2021, in Fountain Valley, CA. He was born on March 18, 1936, in Decatur, IL, the son of Gerald H and Hylma L (Hunt) Baum.

A graveside service with Military Rites will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, April 26, 2021 at Boiling Springs Cemetery. Roger had dementia and then advanced Alzheimer's for nearly 10 years. If you wish to honor Roger's life, please consider a gift to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Roger was predeceased by his parents, and siblings Betty Schuman, Mary Meisfeld, Jerry, Jack, and Robert Baum. He has one surviving brother, Samuel (Ruth), of Decatur, IL. Roger dearly loved his family and his country and looked forward to going home.

