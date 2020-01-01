MAROA -- Roger “Herb” Johnson, 55, of Maroa, IL, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, in his residence.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service held from 2-6 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Maroa City Hall.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Roger was born August 25, 1964, in Decatur, IL, son of Morris Lyman and Lois (Hedding) Johnson. Herb worked several years for Jerry Pressley RV and as a technician for Franks Refrigeration. He enjoyed collecting and repairing cuckoo clocks.

Herb is survived by his sisters, Sharon (Frank) Futo of Decatur and Brenda Hall of Maroa; brother, Morris Johnson Jr. (Connie) of Decatur; and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Christina “Tina” Huffman for all of the love and support given to Roger during his journey.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0