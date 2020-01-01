MAROA -- Roger “Herb” Johnson, 55, of Maroa, IL, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, in his residence.
There will be a Celebration of Life Service held from 2-6 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Maroa City Hall.
You have free articles remaining.
Roger was born August 25, 1964, in Decatur, IL, son of Morris Lyman and Lois (Hedding) Johnson. Herb worked several years for Jerry Pressley RV and as a technician for Franks Refrigeration. He enjoyed collecting and repairing cuckoo clocks.
Herb is survived by his sisters, Sharon (Frank) Futo of Decatur and Brenda Hall of Maroa; brother, Morris Johnson Jr. (Connie) of Decatur; and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Christina “Tina” Huffman for all of the love and support given to Roger during his journey.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.