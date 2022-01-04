DECATUR — Roger K. Giberson, 74, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 9:03 a.m., Sunday January 2, 2022, in Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur.

A memorial service to celebrate Roger's life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, January 7, 2022, in GT Church, 500 S 27th Street, Decatur, IL. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery, Harristown. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion will be assisting the family with services.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials be made to GT Church or Marian M. Marquiss Education Trust c/o Edward Jones, 2001 N. Water Street, Decatur, IL, 62526. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Roger was born January 14, 1947, in Lakewood, IL, the son of Eldon R. and Doris J. Giberson. He married Teresa I. Eades in 1976. Roger formerly worked as an electrician for Giberson Electric and most recently owned and operated OTH Equipment. He was a member of GT Church. Roger enjoyed stock cars at Macon Speedway.

Surviving is his daughter, Virginia E. Betz of Decatur; stepchildren: Patty McCormick (Toby Bullard) of Jonesboro, IL, and Brandon McCormick (Laura) of Decatur; grandchildren: Sausha McCormick-Mantell (Brody), Haley McCormick (Dan Cordray), and Mariah McCormick (Trent Rohrback); great-grandchildren: Raylan, Gavin, Quinn, Silas, Levyn, Ryker, and Manny; sisters: Shirley Long of Decatur, and Lisa Hills (Tom) of Greer, SC; brothers: Phillip L. Giberson (Annette) of Decatur and Eldon Jerry Giberson (Lanie) of Custer, SD.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Teresa.