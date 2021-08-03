Roger Keith Pauley

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 6, 2021 at Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, with Pastor Lynn Laughlin officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021 in the funeral home. Burial will be in Tower Hill Cemetery, Tower Hill, IL with military rites by the Pana Veterans Honor Guard. Memorials may be given to the Tower Hill Fire Protection District.

Roger was born on August 20, 1937 in Pana, IL, the son of Rex Morgan and Nellie Mae (White) Pauley. He graduated from Tower Hill High School in the Class of 1955. Roger married Joyce Ann Corley on April 30, 1960. Roger served in U.S. Army National Guard from 1961-1966, earning the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was a member of Illinois Union of Operating Engineer Local #965 where he worked as an operator and business agent, and also farmed in the Tower Hill area for many years. Roger served on the Tower Hill Fire Protection District, Shelby County Board from 1998-2021 where he served as interim chairman for 2 years, and Tower Hill School Board where he served for many years and as President. He enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals, operating his heavy equipment and above all he was passionate about helping people.