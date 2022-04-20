Oct. 20, 1939 - April 18, 2022

EUREKA — Roger Kent Baker, 82, of Eureka, IL, left this earth to be with the Lord on Monday, April 18, 2022.

He was born on October 20, 1939, to Alton F. and Grace Parr Baker. As a youngster, he lived in Findlay, IL, and was a 1957 graduate of Findlay High School.

On June 12, 1965, he married Mary Jane Wills in Elliott, IL. She died on September 10, 1973. He later married Eileen Whitehall on August 30, 1974, in Peoria, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are four children: Mark D. (Laura) Baker of San Antonio, TX, Dr. Troy A. (Linda) Teater of Morton, IL, Lori J. (Joseph) Boyce of Germantown Hills, IL, and Michael S. (Cheryl) Baker of Peoria, IL. Roger is also survived by nine beloved grandchildren: Andrew Baker of San Antonio, TX, Allison Baker of Peoria, IL, Emma Baker of Skokie, IL, Lillian Teater of Milwaukee, WI, Elaina Teater and Clinton Teater, both of Morton, IL, John Boyce, Matthew Boyce, and Sarah Boyce all of Germantown Hills, IL; and a great-grandson, David Jeffrey Phillips, Jr. of Peoria, IL.

His parents preceded him in death.

Roger held Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in business education from Eastern Illinois University where he was a member of Sigma Pi social fraternity.

Roger taught business education at Hoopeston (Illinois) Senior High School from 1961-1964. From 1964-1968, he was Teacher/Coordinator of Distributive Education at Eisenhower High School in Decatur, IL, from 1964-1968.

Roger was a professor of Business and Information Systems at Illinois Central College in East Peoria from 1968 to 1997. He was also the founder and director of the Professional Development Institute (PDI) at the College. In addition, he taught part-time at Eureka College and St. Francis College.

He was a management and training consultant to various business organizations throughout the state.

Professional organizations included Who's Who Among America's Teachers. American Society for Training and Development, Midwest Business Administration Association, Illinois Central College faculty forum, and ICC Retirees Association.

Roger was a member of the Eureka Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) where he served as a deacon, elder, and trustee. He served on numerous committees and was a Sunday school teacher for several years.

Civic organizations included Lions Club International; Washington Illinois Jaycees; Benevolent & Protective Order Elks; Eureka Sportsmen's Club; and International Association of Turtles.

He was an eight-year member of the Board of Trustees of The Communities of Maple Lawn in Eureka serving as board treasurer and chairman of the Finance Committee.

Roger enjoyed collecting antiques, particularly kerosene lamps, clocks, spittoons, political campaign buttons, and vintage postcards. He enjoyed researching and studying Civil War history and genealogy. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal baseball fan and an enthusiastic supporter of University of Illinois basketball and football.

Roger and Eileen enjoyed spending time at their cabin near Sullivan, IL. Boating, water skiing, and fishing with friends and family on Lake Shelbyville were favorite pastimes, along with an exclusive (one time only) pontoon boating excursion in 1994. In their later years, the Bakers enjoyed spending winter months in Lake Havasu City, AZ, and South Padre Island, TX.

In 2012, Roger authored a book, "Remembrances," through which he shared memories and stories of his life and family. His infectious humor and unique viewpoints on life touched his family and friends. He loved fiercely and had the ability to infuse laughter and fun into nearly every situation.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Eureka Christian Church. Rev. Jennie Churchman will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. prior to a memorial service at the church. Cremation has been accorded. Burial of ashes will take place in Olio Cemetery in Eureka at a later date. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alton F. and Grace C. Baker Scholarship Fund at the Illinois Central College Educational Foundation or Eureka Christian Church.

Online tributes and condolences be can made at argoruestmanharris.com.