Jan. 17, 1955 - Jan. 15, 2023

MOUNT ZION — Roger "Kent" Mears, 67, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away at 8:50 a.m., Sunday, January 15, 2023, in his residence.

A service to honor Kent's life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, January 23, 2023, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday afternoon, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek.

Memorials may be made in Kent's memory care of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Kent was born January 17, 1955, in Decatur, IL, the son of James and Ellen (Bertrang) Mears. He married Tonya Juhl on June 2, 1973. Kent began his work career in the Automotive Collision Industry in 1972. For many years he worked at Newell Auto Body and concluded his working career as a Professor at Richland Community College teaching Collision Repair Technology. He enjoyed restoring antique cars. Kent was also a Master Hunter Safety Instructor for the Illinois Department of Conservation.

Surviving is his wife, Tonya of Mt. Zion; daughter, Tish Mears Albert of East Peoria, IL; granddaughter, Chloe Shaffer (Tyler) of Mt. Zion; brothers: William Mears (June) of Decatur and Glen Mears of New Mexico; sisters: Barbara Maglone of Blue Mound, IL, Gloria Beaman (Greg) of Taylorville, IL, Lynn Trueblood of Decatur, IL, and Penny Olson (Jeff) of Cisco, IL.

Kent was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Dale.