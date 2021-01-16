DECATUR — Roger Lee Allen, 86, of Decatur, IL, passed away January 15, 2021 at St Mary's Hospital.
Roger was born November 25, 1934 in Pana, IL, the son of Preston and Dorothy Ion (Presnell) Allen. He married Carolyn Warmoth on November 15, 1953 in Decatur, IL.
Roger was a maintenance man for A.W. Cash and Firestone. He was a member of West Decatur Church of God. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting. He was also an avid coin collector.
Surviving are his wife, Carolyn; children: Connie Pease (Louie) of Latham, IL, Kathy Salvail of Rockford, MI, Becky Watkins (Greg) of Richardson, TX, Julie Griffin (Chad) of Decatur, IL, Angela McCormick of Decatur, IL; siblings: Gary Allen (Wanda) of Shelbyville, IL, Dorothy Taylor of Dodgeville, WI, Rosie Berkes (Keith) of Fort Wayne, IN, Mary Pieper of Pana, IL; grandchildren: Wes Watkins (Jennifer), Clint Watkins (Andrea), Jackie Russo (Thyag Sadasiwan), Alex Griffin, Chase Griffin, Zach Salvail, Emily Salvail, Chance Page, Kyler Page and seven great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Elmer Allen, Delmer Allen, Frank Allen, Chester Allen, Margaret Swinford and Zolena Peiper.
Private family funeral service will be held at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Burial will be at Harristown Cemetery.
Memorials: West Decatur Church of God.
Special thank you to the Dr's and nurses who had cared for Roger.
Funeral services will be streamed at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#45623.
Condolences may be left to Roger's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
