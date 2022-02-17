DECATUR — Roger Lee Huber, 83, formerly of Decatur, passed away at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 in Pekin. Roger was the longtime owner and operator of Central Neon Company and a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, both in Decatur.

His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Pekin. Pastor Mark Gearig and Pastor Simeon Raddatz will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral Monday at the church. Burial will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.