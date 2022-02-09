DECATUR — Roger Lee Stafford, 85 of Decatur died on Monday, February 7, 2022, in Fairhaven's Senior Living.

A funeral to celebrate Roger's life will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 11, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church Decatur. Visitation will be two hours before service time also at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Roger was born October 20, 1936, in Decatur son of Roy B. and Grayce Stafford. He graduated from Stephen Decatur High School. Roger was owner of Roger's Discount Auto Sales in Decatur. He married Carol Casna on August 8, 1965.

Surviving is his wife, Carol; sons: Joel (Debbie) Stafford, Scot (Linda) Stafford; daughter, Lisa A, Stafford; grandsons: Michael (Juliette) Stafford and Nicholas Stafford; great-grandchildren: Michael, Lillian and Grace; nieces, Linda Woltz and Dawn Greer.

He was preceded by his parents, two brothers and one sister.

