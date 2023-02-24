June 2, 1929 - Feb. 12, 2023

DECATUR — Roger Leiser born June 2, 1929, near Cullom, IL. He passed away peacefully in his home while sleeping on February 12, 2023, at the age of 93. His parents were Eke Leiser and Jean Carpenter Leiser, and he had one older sister, Adrienne Leiser Hack. He often said that he had a wonderful childhood, and that he had a loving family and lived in a great little town. His life changed abruptly when his Dad died of a heart attack when he was 16.

Roger was always an excellent student, graduating from his small high school in Cullom as valedictorian, and graduating with highest honors from University of Illinois in chemical engineering.

About three months before graduation he met the love of his life, Ann Harkness from Terre Haute, IN. They waited two years to marry while she finished college and he was working for Shell in Houston. The second year he was drafted and spent about two years at the Army Chemical Center during the Korean War period, his wife joined him there the second year.

After being discharged, they lived in Ohio for seven years where both their children were born, Robert in 1956, and Leslie in 1962. In 1962, they moved to Decatur, where he worked for Staley until retirement in 1991. Roger held various position in research, engineering and manufacturing, retiring as Technical Director of the Manufacturing Group. He especially enjoyed his role in training young engineers. He has ten US patents, some held jointly with others, and many foreign patents based on these. At retirement the young technical managers gave him an award citing that he was their technical wizard, their mentor, and always their friend.

The family enjoyed water sports and for many years, tennis. He was President of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Through the Fellowship and tennis they developed many life long friends. Politically he supported many liberal causes, but he often remarked that he tried to judge issues on their individual merit and not have a preconceived opinion. He believed most radicals, of either extreme, thought they had an answer for every question even before they knew what the question was.

Ann and Roger celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2004. In spite of many family health issues, Roger often reminded us to count our blessings, we have had a wonderful life together and with our cherished children and grandchildren. Our grandchildren are Lashonda Jordan, Robert Leiser Jr., Katelin Ciambella , Emily Ciambella, and Mya Tatum. May God bless and care for all of them.

Roger wanted no visitation and funeral. He wanted to be cremated and his ashes scattered. He requested that his family have a party with friends to celebrate his life.