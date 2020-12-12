MACON - Roger Leroy Varner, 80, of Macon, IL, loving brother; father; grandfather; and uncle, passed away peacefully on Saturday December 5, 2020 at 10:20 a.m. at Sunrise Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Virden, IL.

He was born on November 10, 1940 in Lovington, IL to Gordon and Cleta (Mardis) Varner. He married Rita Hosler from Monticello, IL June 3, 1961 and had three beautiful children with her, they were married for 24 years. He married his second wife, Delilah K. Helm, in April of 1985. Delilah preceded him in death on July 11, 2020. He served in the United States Army as a mechanic at Ft. Hood, TX and later worked until retirement for Caterpillar in Decatur, IL.

Roger's family wishes; we could have had many more years with him. He loved practical jokes, telling stories, playing games, fishing and hunting. One of our fondest memories will always be the way he would laugh so hard, his eyes would water and you could hardly understand what he was saying, but you'd be laughing right along with him. He taught his children to enjoy laughter, even when it was at our own expense!