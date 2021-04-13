ASSUMPTION - On Saturday, April 3, 2021, Roger Wise of Assumption, loyal son, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 64.

Roger was born September 12, 1956 in Decatur, Illinois to Melvin and Midge (Heiter) Wise. Graduating from Assumption High School in 1974, he would go on to receive a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a law degree from John Marshall Law School in Chicago. He practiced law for 33 years, specializing in patent prosecution.

Roger enjoyed spending his free time listening to classic rock and riding his motorcycles, often at the same time. He was a handyman at heart. Using skills he learned on his way to earning his Eagle Scout, Roger could often be found fixing anything and everything around his home in Chatsworth, California. Always happy to lend an ear, or give advice, he was known for his intelligence, honesty and loyalty.

Roger was preceded in death by his father, Melvin, and Uncle Joe. He is survived by his mother, Midge; four children: Alison, Joseph, Tyler and Megan; his sister, DeeDee; two grandsons; several cousins and a niece and nephew.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Pleasant View Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. Donations may be sent to The Assumption Historical Society or The American Legion at Assumption.