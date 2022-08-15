Oct. 11, 1962 - Aug. 1, 2022

ACCRA, Ghana — Servant of the Lord Apostle Roland Cornell Cook, 59, died August 1, 2022 in Accra, Ghana where he will be laid to rest.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Community Temple C.O.G.I.C. in Decatur, IL. A visitation with the family will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and a memorial will be conducted from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

He was born October 11, 1962, in Decatur, IL to James Cook and Willa Fox.

Cornell relocated to Accra, Ghana in 2017 to expand his ministry God's Supply House. He graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1981. He was a standout athlete in football and baseball. He was a long-time employee at Wagner's Castings/Intermet and became an Ordained Minister at Community Temple C.O.G.I.C.

He remained an active member of the church ministering as a Sunday School and YPWW teacher, singing in the choir, and faithfully serving in the prison and youth ministries. He assisted as a youth junior football and Hess Park baseball coach for many years. He founded Shining Light Ministries focused on helping area youth learn trade and craft skills and providing services in the community.

His hobbies and interests included tennis, fishing, family, and various church activities. He devoted his time and energy as a witness for Christ eager to preach the gospel to strangers and friends alike.

Mr. Cook is survived by his mother, Willa Fox; wife, Nancy Cook of Accra, Ghana; children: Brandon Cook of Atlanta, GA, Ben Cook and Alicia Cook both of Decatur, IL, Joshua Cook and Princess Cook of Accra, Ghana; sisters: Carolyn (Kilven) Fort and Kay Cook both of Decatur, IL, Cynthia (Tony) Laster of Dayton, OH; brothers: Kenny Lee, Billy (Robin) Lee , Fred Lee, Tim Fox, Marcus Cook all of Decatur, IL, and Rodney Cook of Radcliff, KY; grandchildren: Takai, Madison, Malia, and Ben, Jr. Cornell; he also leaves a host of brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father James Cook and wife Susie Cook, and brother Steve Fox.

Flowers and donations can be sent to Community Temple C.O.G.I.C located at 759 S. Jackson Street in Decatur, IL 62526.