DECATUR - Roland “Rodger” Birt, 63 of Decatur, IL died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 8:59 p.m. in the Villa Clara Rehabilitation Center. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is assisting the family with the arrangements.Rodger was born November 29, 1956 in Decatur, IL, the son of Roland Rice and Sarah Janet Olsen Birt. Rodger grew up in Decatur on North MacArthur Road. He loved spending time at Cresthaven Country Club, Sun ‘n Fun Swim Club, and Cresthaven Park. He attended Decatur Public Schools and obtained his GED. Rodger was a car and truck enthusiast from a young age, and worked as a mechanic in several Decatur businesses. He also operated a lawn mower and small engine repair shop. He eventually owned and operated Rodger's Boat Shop, and was a certified Mercury Marine repair specialist. Rodger loved boating and was a member of the Free Time Boating Club on Lake Decatur. He enjoyed camping, NASCAR racing, and was fond of Chevys. Rodger was infamously known as “Mr. Fix-it-all”, and often went out of his way to help others. Surviving are his children, Sarah Musgrave of Decatur, Nick (Penelope) Birt of Apex, North Carolina, Treasa Dickson; grandchildren Christian Dickson of Decatur, Austin Kearney, Apex North Carolina, Michael Musgrave, Decatur; brother, A.D. (Debbie) Birt of Sullivan, sister, Mary Margaret (Bill) Robinson of Decatur, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Sarah A. “Sally” Foster.Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com