May 18, 1933 - March 19, 2023

DECATUR — Rolland K. Ray, Sr. passed away peacefully on March 19, 2023.

Rolland's story began and ended in Decatur, IL. He was born to Rena and Truman Ray on May 18, 1933. Rolland proved to be a "people person" - always eager to meet and talk to someone new. He was a friend to many.

Throughout his life, he happily identified himself as a "Proud Member of the Class of '51" from Decatur High School. The connections made during those formative years led to long-lasting bonds with classmates - none more so than with the love of his life - Grace Camerer. They married shortly after graduation and remained totally devoted to each other these past 71 years. His relationship with her was the greatest joy in his life.

Rolland's love for Decatur continued to grow over the years. Decatur itself grew in part to Rolland's efforts. When Rolland was President of the PTA at Excelsior South Elementary School many years ago, he discovered that the children had been drinking from a well that was not very palatable. His subsequent petition and door-to-door canvas to extend city water to the school was later joined by the Decatur Park District's addition of the airport. It may still be the largest annexation in Decatur's long history.

In 1967, Rolland and Grace founded R. K. Ray Sales, Inc. - an independent manufacturer's representative agency proudly representing multiple plumbing manufacturers to wholesalers, plumbers and engineers within the State of Illinois. During his career, his reputation for achieving consistent sales growth received national recognition from his manufacturers. He was always grateful and gave credit to his customers and friends for their support.

Rolland appreciated each and every time he was on a golf course or traveling with his friends to fun destinations.

His membership and participation in multiple Masonic organizations throughout Central Illinois gave him opportunities to give back and help others. He had been a Past Master, a District Deputy, a Certified Lodge Instructor, and a Grand Steward of the State of Illinois.

Most importantly, Rolland cherished time spent with his children and family. He was a wonderful father - always there to give his unconditional love. He was also a fantastic storyteller. Rolland's sincerity, delivery and humor often had all of us laughing until our sides hurt. Now the hurt we feel is due to the silence in his absence.

In addition to his wife, he leaves his three children: R. Keith Ray, Jr. (Carol) of Buckeye, AZ, Kristine Diane Klusas of CA, and R. Kyle Ray of Rio Verde, AZ; as well as nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many loved nieces, nephews and friends. Rolland was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers: Willard E. Ray, Sr. and Louis S. Ray; sister, Madelene Helm; and his granddaughter, Haley.

Per Rolland's wishes, graveside services at Graceland Cemetery will be held at a later date. He requests that any memorial be directed to one of two causes that were dear to his heart. The first is to the Haley Leann Ray Memorial Fund at Baby Talk (which is located at 355 East Marietta Street, Decatur, IL, 62521). Alternatively, he would ask you to direct your kindness to the Decatur Municipal Band (which is located at 2020 West Division Street, Decatur, IL, 62526).

