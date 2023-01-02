Aug. 16, 1942 - Nov. 22, 2022

FLORENCE, Oregon — Ron Gipson, 80, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away at his home in Florence, OR, on November 22, 2022.

Ron was born in Cape Girardeau, MO, to Mary Louise and Seibert Gipson. Ron graduated from MacArthur High School in 1960. He worked at the Herald & Review in the 70s, before moving to Roseville, CA, where he worked at The Press Tribune. He later owned his own office furniture business.

Ron was active in the Decatur Jaycees, Kiwanis and his children's sports teams. He was a board member of the Roseville Chamber of Commerce. Ron was fond of contributing to his community and volunteering. He was an avid fan of the San Francisco Giants and 49ers.

In 2013, Ron and his wife Kate retired to Florence, OR.

Ron leaves his wife of 59 years, Kate (Mizeur); daughter, Andrea Krempin (Zack) of Newcastle, CA; and son, Michael (Deirdre) Gipson of Pleasanton, CA; grandchildren: Josh, Nate, Chloe, Ethan and Kelcey. Ron leaves his sisters: Becky (Fred) Holmes, Debbie (Dirk) Fields, both of Decatur. He also leaves sisters-in-law: Teresa Seitz of Decatur, IL, and Mary (Will) Deck of Georgetown, TX. He leaves numerous nieces and nephews, who loved their Uncle Ronnie.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Dennis Etherton; one sister-in-law; three brothers-in-law, and three nephews.