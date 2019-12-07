DECATUR – Ronald Albert Wiegard, 67, Tavares, Fla., formerly of Decatur, passed away Thursday (Nov. 21, 2019) at his home.

Ron was born March 14, 1952, to Butch and Irene Wiegard. He graduated from Argenta High School. He worked for Caterpillar Inc. for 30 years before retiring to Florida where his love of warm weather, golfing and sandy beaches led him to reside in Florida.

Ron was loved by his family. He and his witty sense of humor will be greatly missed.

Ron was greeted in heaven by his parents.

He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Jason (Suzy) Wiegard; daughters, Laura (Matt) Laws, Christa Garcia; sisters, Pat Cook, Jan (Mark) Carder, Chris (Keith) Grupe; seven grandchildren; loving partner, Lisa Bobber.

Celebration of life will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Friends Creek Community Building, Argenta. Memorials: American Heart Association.

