OAKLEY - Ronald Allen Morey, 73, of Joplin, Missouri and the Oakley, Illinois area passed away on July 21, 2020 in the Joplin Health and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born March 21, 1947 in Decatur, Illinois to Hilda Spaulding and Donald Harold Morey.

In 1965 he graduated from Cerro Gordo High School and then proudly served his country in the United States Navy as a hospital corpsman. He was a retired locomotive engineer for the Norfolk and Southern. Also a member of the Cerro Gordo Brethren Church.

Graveside services to celebrate Ronnie's life will be held at Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown, on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10 a.m.with Pastor Terry Leach officiating.

View complete obituary at Mason-Woodard Mortuary and Crematory, Joplin, Missouri. https://masonwoodard.com/.

