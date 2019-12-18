Ronald Archie Malone
Ronald Archie Malone

DECATUR -- Ronald Archie Malone, 71, of Peoria, Illinois, formerly of Decatur, Illinois, passed away December 4, 2019.

Graveside services will be December 20, at the National Cemetery, Danville, Illinois.

Ronald was born May 9, 1948, in Decatur, Illinois, the son of William N. and Ileta (Turpin) Malone. He served in the U.S. Army before going to work for the Wabash Railroad, from which he retired.

He is survived by a brother, Edward (Linda) Malone of Davenport, Iowa, and a sister Katherine (Alan) Binder of Brawley, CA, as well as several nieces and nephews.

