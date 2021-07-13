DECATUR - Ronald "Bird" Tertocha, 71, of Decatur, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.

Ron was born on December 24, 1949 in Peoria, Illinois the son of Norman Eugene and Myrtle Ruth (Carter) Tertocha. He married Janet Lee Owens on February 20, 1970 in Decatur, IL.

Ron worked at PPG for 39 years and also worked for Gaitros Aviation for 7 years. He loved motorcycles and taking rides on his Harley-Davidson. Ron also loved his family, his dogs, friends, but most of all he loved the Lord.

He is survived by his wife Janet of Decatur, IL, children: Rhonda J. McLarney of CA; Laura Y. Neal of Cairo, MO; Sherie M. Phelps of Mt. Zion, IL; and Tom A. Tertocha and wife Ashley of Mt. Zion, IL.; and seven grandchildren.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents.

Private family graveside services to celebrate Ron's life will be held at 11:30 AM Friday, July 16, 2021 at Mt. Zion Township Cemetery, Mt. Zion, IL. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Arthur Bailey Ministries P.O. Box 1182 Ft. Mill, SC 29716 (ArthurBaileyMinistries.com).

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St. Mt. Zion, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.