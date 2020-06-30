Ronald C. Oakley
Ronald C. Oakley

Ronald C. Oakley

CLINTON — Ronald C. Oakley 81 of Clinton, IL passed away 3:50 PM June 28, 2020 at Manor Court, Clinton, IL.

Private graveside services will be Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating. Visitation will be 5 – 7 PM, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL.

Memorials may be directed to the DeWitt County Museum.

Ronald was born January 3, 1939 in Weldon, IL the son of Lester and Eileen (Conn) Oakley. He married Rita L. Day on June 9, 1960 in Clinton, IL.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Rita L. Oakley, Clinton, IL; children, Bethany (Joseph) Mazza, Bloomington, IL and David Oakley, Clinton, IL; and sister, Beverly (Wilbur) Basting, Anna, IL; sister-in-law, Marylin Cushing, Decatur, IL; brother-in-law, Robert Day, Decatur, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Ronald was a member of the Clinton United Methodist Church. He was a lifelong farmer and had farmed one farm for over 70 years. Ronald served on the DeWitt Co. Museum Board for 50 years, was a past Harp Twp. Trustee, and a member of the DeWitt Co. Co-op Elevator Board. He had an artistic talent for drawing and scrimshaw. He loved to watch old Western Movies.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com

