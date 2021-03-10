 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ronald D. Conour
0 entries

Ronald D. Conour

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ronald D. Conour

DECATUR — Ronald D. Conour, 75 of Decatur, IL, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood, IL. Burial will be in the Hammond Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at the funeral home.

Please visit www.hilligossshraderfh.com for more information.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News