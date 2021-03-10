DECATUR — Ronald D. Conour, 75 of Decatur, IL, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood, IL. Burial will be in the Hammond Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at the funeral home.
Please visit www.hilligossshraderfh.com for more information.
