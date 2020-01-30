DECATUR — Ronald D. Riddle, 47, of Decatur, IL, passed away January 28, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL. Private graveside services will be held at a later time. Memorials may be made to Macon County Animal Shelter or American Cancer Society.
Ronald was born July 8, 1972 in Decatur, IL, the son of Monroe Myers and Iscelean (Hagen) Riddle. He worked for Farm and Fleet, K's Merchandise and Shaw's Restaurant, all in Decatur. He loved biking, fishing, canoeing, gardening, and was an avid Bears fan. He especially loved his Malinois dog “Dory.”
He is survived by his mother Iscelean; siblings Kent (Becky) Riddle, Kelly (Jay) Schwegel, Karen (Scott) Minnis, Randall Riddle, Rhonda Kramer, all of Decatur; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Monroe, and brother Darrell Riddle.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
