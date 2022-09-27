Aug. 23, 1936 - Sept. 25, 2022

DECATUR — Ronald Dean "Pete" Causey, 86, of Decatur, passed away September 25, 2022 at Fair Havens Senior Living. Pete was born August 23, 1936 in Decatur, the son of Marguerite (Causey) and James Casey.

He married Carolyn Sue Tilinski on August 21, 1959. Pete attended Decatur High School, served in the United States Navy for four years, and returned to Decatur, working several places before being hired at Caterpillar where he retired after nearly 30 years.

He was a very active member of Wesley United Methodist Church. He and his wife Sue enjoyed camping and fishing for many years, and also loved taking their grandchildren camping in the summer at Lake Shelbyville. He was a big fan of the Fighting Illini and St. Louis Cardinals.

Pete is survived by his children: Tonya (Mike) Deibert, Terry (Julie) Causey of Decatur and Tracy (Angie) Causey of Sullivan; grandchildren: Travis Deibert, Shelby (Tyler) Doswell, Logan Causey, Maggie (Craig) Sullivan, Nick (Keli) Causey, Abbey (Logan) Hiser; great-grandchildren: Wade, Charlie and Ben Causey, Parker Doswell, and Eleanor Hiser. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brother Jim and sister Nancy.

Private graveside service will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services.