DECATUR -- Ronald Dean Wisher, 83, of Decatur passed away April 20, 2020. He was born June 28, 1936 in Decatur, IL the son of Lyman and Margaret (Bennett) Wisher.
His passion was his family. He loved baseball, football and coaching.
Ron played baseball and football at Decatur High School and went on to Millikin University where he again played baseball and football and completed his Bachelor's and Master's degrees. Upon graduation, he signed a contract to play baseball for the San Francisco Giants in Artesia, New Mexico. When he came back to Decatur, he taught elementary students in Rantoul and Mattoon. He went on to Lakeview High School where he taught social studies and coached baseball and football. He led the Lakeview football team to an undefeated season in 1965.
After his career at Lakeview, Ron became principal at Mound Middle School. He then became principal and the district superintendent of the Warrensburg-Latham School District. He also was Assistant Regional Superintendent of Macon and Piatt Counties for 5 years. Ron was inducted into the Millikin Athletic Hall of Fame in 1995 and the Decatur Athletic Council Hall of Fame in 2000.
Ron married Earline Rankin on August 20, 1960. They had 59 wonderful years together.
He leaves his wife, Earline; children, Jeffrey(Becky) and Kevin (Peggy); grandchildren, Corey Wisher (Megan) and Allison Wisher; and great-grandson, Oliver.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sharon Sebok and brother, Brian Wisher.
Ron was a dedicated player, coach and teacher. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. Ron was also a talented and gifted woodworker who crafted unique and beautiful keepsakes for his home and family.
A private graveside service will be held. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ron's honor may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 204 W Prairie Ave, Decatur, IL 62523.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
