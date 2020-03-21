DECATUR — Ronald E. “Coach” James, 80, of Decatur, IL, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Villa Clara Nursing Home.
Private family graveside services will be held on Monday, March 23 in Boiling Springs Cemetery.
Memorials in Ronald’s honor may be given to American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.
Ronald was born July 15, 1939, in Decatur, son of Frank Nile and Elizabeth Marie (Sanders) James. He married Mary Eileen Davis on April 12, 1964 in Assumption, IL.
Ronald was a U.S. Army Reserve veteran and was a member of the American Legion Post 105 in Decatur. He was a member of First United Methodist Church where he was very active in church and served on the board. Ronald was a banker for 37 years, and most recently served as the President of National City Bank of Decatur. He served on the boards of Warrensburg Latham School and Heritage Behavioral, and served as President of the AMBUCS. He was active with WSOY; volunteered with the Decatur Celebration, Summer Start, and Futures Golf Tournament; he loved airplanes and volunteered at air shows; and announced the Game of the Week ballgames for Decatur Public Schools on WSOY, he enjoyed his Downtown Café breakfast crew, enjoying his retirement volunteering at Speed Lube, the pond and his family was his everything.
Ronald is survived by his wife of 55 years, Eileen of Decatur; daughters: Melinda E. Rueter and husband Scott and Cynthia “Cindy” M. James, all of Decatur; the joys of his life were his grandchildren: Griffin James Rueter and Kaitlyn Margaret Rueter, both of Decatur; and brother: William “Bill” James and wife Ada of Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Michael James.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
So sorry to hear of Ron's death, he was a great person and I so enjoyed working with him. He was great board member and good friend. And he so loved his family.
My condolences, Annie Menz
