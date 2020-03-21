Ronald E. 'Coach' James

Ronald was a U.S. Army Reserve veteran and was a member of the American Legion Post 105 in Decatur. He was a member of First United Methodist Church where he was very active in church and served on the board. Ronald was a banker for 37 years, and most recently served as the President of National City Bank of Decatur. He served on the boards of Warrensburg Latham School and Heritage Behavioral, and served as President of the AMBUCS. He was active with WSOY; volunteered with the Decatur Celebration, Summer Start, and Futures Golf Tournament; he loved airplanes and volunteered at air shows; and announced the Game of the Week ballgames for Decatur Public Schools on WSOY, he enjoyed his Downtown Café breakfast crew, enjoying his retirement volunteering at Speed Lube, the pond and his family was his everything.