Ronald E. Jennings
Ronald E. Jennings

Ronald E. Jennings, 76, of Mt. Zion passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Due to Covid Restrictions the family has decided to lay Ronald Jennings to rest with private graveside services at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, IL, with military honors. CDC Guidelines will be observed.

