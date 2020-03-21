Ronald E. Jennings

He was born to Hershel and Marcella Jennings in Decatur on May 26, 1943, as one of five children (Sandy Hebel, Karen Carr, Linda McDaniel, and Rick Jennings). He served in the U.S. Army, worked as a Railroad Engineer for Norfolk & Southern, and was an electrician. His favorite job was being a volunteer at Rock Springs. Ron married Sandra Brilley on September 14, 1973. He loved his children: Tina Ielase (Tony), Tina Garrett (Doug), Krystal Kracht, Ronald Jennings, and Ashley Petrie (Robert). He adored his grandchildren (Tim, Taylor, Bradly, Kaylin, Brittani, Brooklynne, Jordan, Sebastian, Josie, Jaeda, Bryndon, and Andrew). The highlights of his life were his great-grandchildren (Sawyer, Grayson, Hailey, Crawford, Liliana, Evelyn, Jeremy, Shepard, Drayden, Kynleigh, Gianna, and Noah). Graveside services will be held at at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, IL, With military honors, at a later date. Donations to St. Jude's Children's Hospital in lieu of flowers. Special thanks to: Father Joe Molloy and Pastor Brian Talty- for keeping my faith. The Glenwood and Staff – my other family. Helen Kennedy – for getting me. My wonderful friends who stuck with me through thick and thin. Dr. Reid – you're a great doctor. Wabash's Kathy – always made me smile.