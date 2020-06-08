DECATUR — On Friday, June 5th 2020, Ronald E. Miller loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, suddenly passed away.
Ron was born September 25th 1955 in Decatur, Illinois to Essell and Helen (Cook) Miller. He received his Associates degree from Parkland College, his BA at Eastern Illinois University, and his MBA at University of Illinois. After thirty plus years of working at the following financial companies: AG Edwards, Wachovia and Wells Fargo, he then established his own business, Miller Wealth Management in Decatur, Illinois.
As fate would have it, in 1973, Ron met Kathy, the love of his life, when he bought her a Coke at the local gas station. They fell in love and were soon married on November 12th 1977 at the First Presbyterian Church in Monticello, Illinois. They raised one daughter, Abbie, who has five children: Allison, Molly, Elise, Luna, and Joaquin. All of whom, Ronald loved dearly. He was the best “hampa” they could've ever asked for.Ron had a lot of varied interests. He loved to travel with his wife, Kathy, within the U.S. and abroad. Highlights of his travels included trout fishing on the Colorado River, visiting Normandy Beach and cruising the Rhine River. He was a licensed pilot and enjoyed flying his airplane in his spare time. Ron also enjoyed woodworking, going to the movies, martial arts, carpentry, reading historical non-fiction and most of all spending time with his family.
He was a man of great character as evident by his helpful and giving nature. As a financial advisor, Ron was passionate about his work and was known for putting his client's needs first. Ron's quick wit often brought laughter to family gatherings. Ron had immense faith in God and often served as a Deacon and a financial advisor at his local church.
He was an avid storyteller, and often brought smiles to those around him. A hard worker, Ron was always selfless and available to those he called friend. His experience made his advice invaluable. He touched the lives of so many people around him. Ron is dearly missed and will live on in our hearts forever.
Ron is preceded in death by his father Essell, his mother Helen, and his brother John.
He is survived by his wife Kathy, daughter Abbie (Jack) Hidalgo, his brothers Gary (Jeanee) and Terry (Mary) Miller.
A private family funeral will be held. Interment will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 9th 2020 in the Monticello Township Cemetery for those who wish to attend. Memorials may be made to the Piatt County Food Bank or the First Presbyterian Church of Monticello. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com
