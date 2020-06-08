Ronald E. Miller

Ron was born September 25th 1955 in Decatur, Illinois to Essell and Helen (Cook) Miller. He received his Associates degree from Parkland College, his BA at Eastern Illinois University, and his MBA at University of Illinois. After thirty plus years of working at the following financial companies: AG Edwards, Wachovia and Wells Fargo, he then established his own business, Miller Wealth Management in Decatur, Illinois.

As fate would have it, in 1973, Ron met Kathy, the love of his life, when he bought her a Coke at the local gas station. They fell in love and were soon married on November 12th 1977 at the First Presbyterian Church in Monticello, Illinois. They raised one daughter, Abbie, who has five children: Allison, Molly, Elise, Luna, and Joaquin. All of whom, Ronald loved dearly. He was the best “hampa” they could've ever asked for.Ron had a lot of varied interests. He loved to travel with his wife, Kathy, within the U.S. and abroad. Highlights of his travels included trout fishing on the Colorado River, visiting Normandy Beach and cruising the Rhine River. He was a licensed pilot and enjoyed flying his airplane in his spare time. Ron also enjoyed woodworking, going to the movies, martial arts, carpentry, reading historical non-fiction and most of all spending time with his family.