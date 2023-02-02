Aug. 7, 1936 - Jan. 31, 2023
DECATUR — Ronald E. "Ronnie" Ward, 86, of Decatur, IL, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 6, 2023, at Illini Cemetery, Warrensburg, IL. Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel is assisting the family with services.
Ronnie was born August 7, 1936, in Decatur, the son of Luther and Caroline (Sheets) Ward. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He married Jo Ann Hursh in 1966. Ronnie formerly worked at Grigoleit Co. and The Decatur Club.
Ronnie is survived by his wife: JoAnn; children: Tamera Hooker of Millington, TN, Pamela (Royal) Jackson of Assumption, IL, Melody Gill of Nashville, TN, Teresa (Larry) Bunning of Oakley, IL, and Todd (Nicole) Ward of Chandler, AZ; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his parents; brothers: Wayne, Raymond, Jerry and Willie; sisters: Goldie Tripp, Laverne Streight, Dorma Oldfield and infant sister Mary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
