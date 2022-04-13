DECATUR — Ronald E. Warrick, 83, of Decatur, IL, was received into the "Lord's Kingdom" on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 4:10 p.m.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 15, at Antioch Christian Church (5409 East U.S. 36, Decatur, IL). The service will be at 10:00 a.m. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is assisting with the arrangements. Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.
Ron is survived by sons: Hal (Pam) Warrick, Craig (Shawnee) Warrick, and many grandchildren.
He was preceded by his wife, Jill of 56-years and their son, Scott Edward.
He very much enjoyed being a father and a grandfather. He enjoyed working with his hands, whether it was creating or fixing. If you knew him, you would always know to find him in the garage working on projects.
Welcome home, Dad, the family is waiting.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.