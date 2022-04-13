DECATUR — Ronald E. Warrick, 83, of Decatur, IL, was received into the "Lord's Kingdom" on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 4:10 p.m.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 15, at Antioch Christian Church (5409 East U.S. 36, Decatur, IL). The service will be at 10:00 a.m. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is assisting with the arrangements. Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.

Ron is survived by sons: Hal (Pam) Warrick, Craig (Shawnee) Warrick, and many grandchildren.

He was preceded by his wife, Jill of 56-years and their son, Scott Edward.

He very much enjoyed being a father and a grandfather. He enjoyed working with his hands, whether it was creating or fixing. If you knew him, you would always know to find him in the garage working on projects.

Welcome home, Dad, the family is waiting.