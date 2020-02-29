DECATUR -- Ronald Eugene Rine, 77 of Decatur died at 2:49 am. Thursday, February 27, 2020 in St. Mary's Hospital.

A funeral service to celebrate Ronald's life will be held at 11:00 am. Monday, March 2, 2020 at First Freewill Baptist Church 2709 N. 27th Street Decatur, IL. 62526. Visitation will be 10:00 to 11:00 am. Monday also at the church. Burial will be in Mount Gilead Cemetery. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Ronald was born in Vandalia, IL., February 16, 1943 son of Stanley E. and Veleria P. (Johnson) Rine. Ronald enjoyed crafting and building bird houses.

Surviving are his children, Kimberly Rine of Decatur, Joe Rine of Cerro Gordo, grandchildren, Zachary, Emery, Haven and Gage Kohrs, Kayley and Ben Rine, great grandchild, Payton, sister Barbara (Fred) Brozio of Decatur, nieces Tracy (Tom) Lowe, Kelly (Rudy) Rademacher, and many friends at Eagle Ridge.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Sheila.

