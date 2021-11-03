MOUNT ZION — Ronald G. Ames, 83, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away at 6:52 a.m., Monday, November 1, 2021.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 5, 2021, in the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Macon County Honor Guard. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, is assisting the family with services.
Ron was born June 22, 1938, in Long Creek Township, IL, the son of Ray and Lucile (Shields) Ames. He married Joyce K. Sullivan, on October 26, 1957. Ron had served in the US Army. He began his work career for Ames Propane, his father's business, and eventually went on to own and operate the propane company until his retirement. At the end of his career, he co-owned the business with his sons. Ron enjoyed art, and drawing was his medium. He also loved fishing at the lake in Wisconsin.
Surviving is his wife, Joyce of Mt. Zion; sons: Mark Ames (Jo) of Long Creek, Kevin Ames (Julie) of Casner, IL, David Ames of Ann Arbor, MI; daughter, Tina Peters (Frank) of Orange Park, FL; brother, Raymond Ames (Dareleen) of Port Charlotte, FL; grandchildren: Derek Ames (Samantha) of Decatur, Jessica Ames of Bristol, England, and Whitley Ames of East Lansing, MI.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Pauline York.
