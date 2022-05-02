May 21, 1941 - April 29, 2022

BOODY — Ronald G. Uhrich, 80, of Boody, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Ron was born May 21, 1941, in Decatur, the son of Glenn and Irene (Warnick) Uhrich. He graduated from Blue Mound High School class of 1960. Ron was a carman with the Wabash and Norfolk-Southern Railroad retiring in 2001. He was a member of Masonic Lodge 467 in Macon, a former member of the Scottish Rite, and was a member of the Bethlehem Presbyterian Church. Ron enjoyed traveling and yardwork. He married Dorothy Kay Montgomery on September 24, 1963. She preceded him in death on July 27, 2014.

Ron is survived by his children: Rhonda (Mark) Daniel, David (Catherine) Uhrich, Rita (Tim) Baldwin, and Chuck Uhrich; grandchildren: Clifford Tucker, Amber (Scott) Renfro, Matthew (Amber) Daniel, Elizabeth (Matthew) Mead, Noelle (Taylor) Handley, Johnathon Baldwin, Holly Baldwin, and Sierra Uhrich; great-grand-children: Timothy, Tucker, Thomas, Gabby, Dylan, Tyler, Theodore, Sawyer, Vinnie, Chloe, Callon, Maizie, Jolee Lynn, and Elijah John; and his very dear friend Marlene Johnson.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brother, Leo.

Services to celebrate Ron's life will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Blue Mound. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the services. Burial to follow in Zion Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 566 N. Railroad Ave. Blue Mound, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.