DECATUR — Ronald H. Grimes, 83 of Decatur died at his home surrounded by his family 6:04 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

A funeral service to celebrate Ron's life will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at First Christian Church (3350 N. MacArthur Road Decatur, IL. 62526). Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Ron was born February 14, 1937 in Logansport, IN son of Harold and Helen Grimes. He graduated from Decatur High School class of 1955. He worked in maintenance and retired from Caterpillar Tractor Manufacturing Company. Ron married Eunice Shaff in 1959. He married Beth Jay on his birthday in 1987. Ron enjoyed bowling, yardwork, puzzle books and his family.

Surviving are his wife, Beth; children: Brian E. Grimes and wife Val, Dorinda Mormino, Suzi Randall, Rhonda Graper and husband Peter, Stephanie Eisenmenger; brother, Bruce Grimes and wife Joyce; eighteen grandchildren, six great grandchildren; step sons: Ted, Roger, Barry and Jeff Campbell and wife Michelle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Kay Eller.

