Feb. 17, 1938 - Feb. 27, 2023
TAYLORVILLE — Ronald Joseph Lesko, 85, of Taylorville, IL, passed away on February 27, 2023, at his residence.
Ronald was born on February 17, 1938, in Pana, IL, the son of John J. and Valentine (Cousin) Lesko. He married Eva Mae Davies on December 27, 1960, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Taylorville, IL.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Eva Mae; daughters: Beth (Joe) Kohl of Edinburg, IL, Elaine (Bill) Agnew of Jacksonville, FL, and Elise (Lee) Kelly of Independence, MO; grandchildren: Andy (Lauren) Meneghetti, Tony Meneghetti, Adriana (Santino) Nardulli, Thomas Meneghetti, Tyler (Kara) Agnew, Olivia Agnew, TJ Kelly, Flynn Kelly; and four great-grandchildren. One brother, John (Linda) Lesko.
Ronald is preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Henry Davies; mother-in-law, Marjorie Davies; brothers: Robert Lesko and David Lesko.
Ronald was an avid Chicago Cubs fan; he loved fishing, golfing, and gardening.
Memorials in Ronald's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
