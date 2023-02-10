WELDON — Ronald K. Baker ("Doc"), 92, of Weldon, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 8:15 p.m. at Liberty Village, Clinton IL, surrounded by his loving family.

Ron and Collette (Dillow) were married November 19, 1952, in Clinton, IL, at First Christian Church and had six children together. They recently celebrated their 70th anniversary.

He is survived by his wife, Collette; sister, Donna Rhodes; their six children: Rhonda (Rex) Parvin, Monticello IL, Richard (Diane) Baker, DeLand IL, Roger Baker, DeLand IL, Gina (Smokey) Field, Oakton VA, John (Verna) Baker, Clinton IL, and Matt (Marti) Baker, Monticello IL; fifteen (15) grandchildren and sixteen (16) great-grandchildren: half-brothers and sisters: Rick Baker, Eldred, IL, Mitsy Baker, Dunlap, IL, Angie Heiland, Decatur, IL, Ben Baker, Hillsboro, IL, and Betty Reynolds, Champaign, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Phyllis Etherton; brother, Dorwin Lee Baker; grandson, Nicholas; and half-brother, Alvin Baker.

Ron was a faithful steward of the land, having been a farmer for 70 years on the Centennial Baker family farm. He also worked as a brakeman for the Illinois Central Railroad during some lean farming years, and as a carpenter. He was a devoted follower of Christ and was a 65-year member of DeLand Christian Church where he was a Deacon and Trustee and often found on ladders painting or helping maintain the church and serving in many ways. He was a proud patriot and Veteran of the United States Navy during the Korean conflict, serving on the USS Cambria and USS Furse.

Services will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Calvert Funeral Home in Clinton, IL, with Pastor Danny Roberts officiating. Burial will follow at Nixon Township Cemetery, Weldon, IL, with Military Honors. Visitation will be 10:00 - 11:00 AM, Wednesday, at the funeral home.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to DeLand Christian Church or Weldon Fire and Rescue.

