DECATUR -- Ronald L. Cole, 73, of Decatur, IL, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at Decatur Memorial Hospital. 

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 31, 2020, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL, with visitation one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.  Burial will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery, Decatur, IL. 

Ron was born November 25, 1946, in Hillsboro, IL, the son of Nelson and Imogene (Larson) Cole.  He married Sherry Schoeneberg on January 6, 1973 in Decatur, IL. She survives. 

Ron spent over 30 years in the car business, many of those years as owner/operator of Cole Motors.  He loved fishing, hunting, and boating. 

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sherry of Decatur; father Nelson of Decatur; sons Ronald (Mary) Cole of Decatur, Clint (Kelly) Cole of Bloomington, and Shane Cole; grandchildren Faith, Charity, Ronnie, Erika; sisters Donna (Bill) Mueller of Forsyth, Diane Pitts of West Covina, California. 

He was preceded in death by his mother. 

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

