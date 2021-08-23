CISCO — Ronald L. Hatfield, 82, of Cisco, IL, passed away at 9:30 p.m. on August 20, 2021, at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.

Ron was born August 23, 1938, in Pekin, IL, to Ray L. and Jennie (Seaton) Hatfield. He married Rita Boyer on June 25, 1966, in Decatur, IL.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rita Hatfield; daughter, Veronica (Jon) Seevers; granddaughters: Emilee (Kirk) Adkisson, Rebekah (Cecil) Brimmage; great-granddaughter, Vera Dianne Brimmage; nephew, Steve (Chris) Clifton; and many car buddies. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Donna Marshall.

Ron graduated from Monticello High School in 1958. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Panama: during the Panama riots. Ron worked as a custodian at Erwin Nisler Labs, Lincoln Labs, and the Monticello School District. He was also former Cisco Water Department superintendent for many years. He was a member of the Cisco United Methodist Church, Cisco American Legion, Early Idlers Club, and the Cisco Fire Protection District. Ron was a vintage car enthusiast.

Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021, at the Croninger Cemetery, Cisco with Rev. Rick Pierce and Rev. Tim Delaney officiating.

Memorials be made to the American Cancer Society or the Piatt County Nursing Home.

