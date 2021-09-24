Ronald Logan "Ron" Crane

Funeral service to celebrate Ron's life will be 11:00 am Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church (1960 East Johns Avenue, Decatur, Illinois 62521) with Rev. Matthew Versemann officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery Long Creek. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Trinity Lutheran. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.