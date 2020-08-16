DECATUR - Ronald “Petie” Beasley, 61, of Decatur, went to be with the Lord, Friday, August 14, 2020, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Homegoing services to celebrate the life of Petie will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home for the immediate family. Visitation for the general public, will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, before the service at the funeral home. CDC guidelines will be followed and facial masks are required.