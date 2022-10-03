May 8, 1931 - Sept. 18, 2022

HUDSON, Florida — On September 18, 2022 at 6:55 a.m., I lost my dad and my children lost their grandfather.

Ronald R. Mull, 91, of Hudson, FL was born on May 8, 1931 to Mildred V. Mull (White) and Everett S. Mull.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Mark A. Mull, and stepson Fred Merriman, and his wife, Karen Mull. He is survived by his daughter, Sue Ellen Siburt (Stephen); and his grandchildren: Michael A. Davis (Tedra), Lori L. Lyons (Alex), Samantha S. Weaver (Marcus); and seven great-children; also stepson, Rick Merriman; and step-granddaughter, Gabriel.

He will be dearly missed by all of us. He loved Florida and will be cremated and buried next to his wife in Bushnell Military Cemetery in Florida. No services or memorial will be performed.

Prevatt Funeral Home of Hudson, FL is in charge of arrangements.