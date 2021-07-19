DECATUR - Ronald W. Preston, 79, of Decatur passed away July 16, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, surrounded by his family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ronald's honor may be made to his family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, 2827 N Oakland Ave, Decatur, IL 62526.

Ronald was born September 22, 1941 in Evergreen Park, IL, the son of Milton B. and Evelyn Nell (Stewart) Preston. He proudly served our country in the United States Marines. He married Nell Sizemore on March 16, 1986. He retired from sales for ServPro. Ronald was a passionate fan of the Green Bay Packers. He most loved time spent with his sons and grandchildren fishing and enjoyed trips to Canada. Ronald was a proud member of American Legion Post 105 in Decatur.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Nell; children: Tracy Kent of Decatur, Chad Preston and wife, Hayley of Nashville, TN, and Ronald Charles Preston and wife, Andrea of Geneva, IL; grandchildren: Ryan Kent, Austin and wife, Erika Kent, Gabrione Kent, William Kent, Elijah Kent, Jacob Preston, Josh Preston, Tori Preston, Bella Preston, Bayden Preston, Brock Preston, and Ansley Preston; one great-grandchild: Maisy; and one cousin: Stewart Nelson of Morrilton, AR.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; and brother and sister-in-law, Milton "Milty" and Eileen Preston.

